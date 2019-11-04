Kris Kam murder: Police appeal for public's help in stab victim investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Blackpool are appealing for the public’s help.

Police were called at around 11.15am on Saturday, October 26 to reports a man had been assaulted in Queen Victoria Road, Blackpool.

Emergency services attended to find Kris Kam, 35, with several knife wounds to his upper leg. Mr Kam was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment but he died the following day.

Detectives want anyone who may have witnessed the assault and who has not yet spoken to officers to come forward. They are want to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which captured the incident.

Five men have been charged with murder after seven people were initially arrested in connection with the investigation.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, five men have been charged with Mr Kam’s murder. They are

Kevin Gracia, 25, of Hilltop Avenue, London, Shaquille Cumberbatch, 26 of Montrose Avenue, Edgware, London, Munochismo Eriken, 27, of South Green, London, Christopher Carrington, 25, of no fixed address and Trai Fraser, 18, of no fixed address.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilson, of West CID, said: “While we have charged a number of people in connection with Mr Kam’s murder our enquiries are very much ongoing. While I would thank to thank the community for all the help they have given us so far I would appeal again for anyone who may have information which could assist our investigation to get in touch.

“If there are people out there who have information but who are reluctant to speak to us for whatever reason then I would still urge them to contact us. We will ensure that every measure is taken to ensure your safety but the first step requires you to speak to us.”

A 31-year-old woman from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and remains on bail. A 28-year-old man from Bradford was arrested on suspicion of murder and has also been bailed.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0513 of October 26.