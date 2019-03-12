Knott End weight loss club celebrates success

A Knott End weight loss club is celebrating what it calls “its most successful year ever”.

Members of Cheryl Smith’s WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) group say 2018 was their best 12 months, not just for their weight loss success but the building of their community.

Among their achievements was one member celebrating reaching their goal after 111lbs of weight loss; one of the group’s members taking part in a skydive raising £1,450 for the Alzheimer’s Society; and another member – a mother-of-the-bride – lost 5st to fit into her size 12 outfit at her daughter’s wedding.

Another member is now able to enjoy playing golf with ease – after shedding 5st and several members have improved their blood pressure, commented on by their GPs.

One member’s daughter, who lives in California, is now 55lbs lighter due to being inspired by her mum’s weight loss.

The group, which meets at St Bernard’s Church Hall in Knott End on Wednesday mornings, has carried out fundraising activities over the last year – including a fashion show with a good-as-new clothes sale which raised money for a local nursery to help buy toys, members donated festive goodies to make up food parcels for Brian House and a food bank.

Cheryl said: “The weight loss total for the year is the equivalent of a Smart Car (about 1,900lbs).

“Success at Knott End though is happiness – with members supporting each other through thick and thin to achieve their personal goals to live a healthier, happier life.

“Although we are only a small village, 2018 has been our most successful year to date.”