A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a house fire in Cleveleys.

Two fire engines from Bispham and Blackpool were called to a fire in the ground floor of a house on Redeswood Avenue, Cleveleys, at 2.10am today. Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Police were called shortly before 2:30am.

A 30-year-old man from Knott End was arrested and is currently in police custody.