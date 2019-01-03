Knott End bus users to be hit by road resurfacing work by Lancashire County Council

Buses are set to be disrupted in Knott End because of roadworks.

The resurfacing work by Lancashire County Council is set to begin on Shard Lane, Hambleton, on Monday, and will continue from 9.30am until 3.15pm each day until January 15.

This means that the 2C Knott End to Blackpool bus will not be able to access the village, and will terminate at the Shard Riverside Inn, before the roundabout on Shard Road, Hambleton, each day.

During this time, the last morning bus from Blackpool to Knott End will set off from Abingdon Street at 7.50am.

The last morning bus from Knott End to Blackpool will set off from the Knott End ferry terminus at 9.05am.

Shard Lane will then be closed from 9.30am.

Workers will open one carriageway at 2.30pm to allow the 2C bus to transport children from St Aidan’s High School, at Cart Gate, Preesall.

Following this, the road will fully reopen at 3.15pm.

The first afternoon bus from Blackpool to Knott End will set off from Abingdon Street at 1.50pm.

The first afternoon bus from Knott End to Blackpool will set off from the Knott End ferry terminus at 3.05pm.

Starting January 14 the 2C service will not attend any stops on Park Lane in Preesall for up to a week due to further roadworks.

A diversion will be put in place along Burned House Lane, Lancaster Road and Sandy Lane, Preesall.

Services to St Aidan’s High School will continue and students will be able to catch their bus from any stop along the diverted route.

Blackpool Transport managing director Jane Cole (inset) said: “We have been working closely with Lancashire County Council and the contractors and we have been given assurances that the 2C will run until 9.05am each day to make sure children can get to school.

“We have done trials with our double decker buses and single decker buses to try and do a diversion route, but because the roads are so narrow we can’t get through.

“With it being a rural location it’s unfortunate that this is the case.

“We have tried to think of a way around it but for the first part clearly we haven’t been able to do this.

“When the work begins in Preesall there will be a diversion in place.”