Knitted poppies for festival date

A Festival Of Poppies will be held at St Christopher’s Church in Marton.

And to mark the special event, talented members of Mumsknit – part of St Christopher’s Mothers Union – and some other church members have knitted a thousand beautiful poppies for a memorial exhibition.

The Festival will run at the Hawes Side Lane church from Friday, November 9 to Sunday, November 11.

The poppy display can be viewed on the Friday and Saturday between 10am to 4pm and on the Sunday when two masses will be held.

Names depicted on the First World War Memorial at St Nicholas Church of England School on School Road will also play a prominent part in the exhibition.

Entrance to the displays is free and refreshments will be served during the time the church is open for viewing.

Spokesman Bob Milner said: “The weekend Festival will end on the Sunday with two masses – Low Mass at 8.30am and the Parish Mass at 10.30am during which there will be the traditional Act of Remembrance.

“The Sunday will end with Evensong and Benediction at 6pm with the combined choirs of St Christopher’s and St Paul’s Marton.

“They will be presenting two special musical pieces at the service to which everyone is invited.”