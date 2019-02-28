Knifeman threatened elderly holidaymaker as he withdrew cash in Blackpool

A 76-year-old man was threatened with a knife and robbed in Blackpool.

The man was withdrawing cash from an ATM on Tyldesley Road when he was approached by an unknown man at around 8pm on Monday, police said.

The man shouted at the pensioner and threatened him with what is believed to be a knife. He then grabbed £50 from the cash dispenser and ran away past Home Bargains on Hopton Road, and down Blundell Street. It is believed he then went along Rigby Road.

The offender is described as white, approximately 30-years-old and 6ft tall. He had facial hair and was wearing dark clothing.

DC Justin Hudson of Blackpool CID said: “The victim was on holiday in the area when he was subjected to this robbery. Luckily he didn’t suffer any harm, but it has understandably left him shaken.

“We’re doing all we can to find whoever is responsible. If you have any information, or saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or email 3997@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 1367 of February 25.