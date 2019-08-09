Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire in St Annes last night.



Lancashire Fire and Rescue sent three engines from St Annes, Wesham, and Lytham to the fire on St David's Road North, St Annes at around 8pm.

Crews used a ventilation unit to put out the fire which they say was caused by a pan on a cooker.

One person was looked after at the scene by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.