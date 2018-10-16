Kirkham woman held ladies lunch for North West Air Ambulance Charity in honour of her brother

A woman has raised more than £1,000 for North West Air Ambulance Charity by holding a ladies lunch in memory of her brother.

Fiona Dugdale, of Kirkham, has organised the event every year after her brother Steven Garratt was involved in an industrial accident in 2010 and was airlifted from the scene by NWAA.

Steven Garratt

He died at hospital, aged 57, but Fiona and her family are grateful for the support they received from the charity and make sure their ladies lunch at Ribby Hall is an annual event to thank NWAA for the time they gave Steven.

Fiona’s mission is to bring her community and local businesses together to support NWAA. This year was their eighth lunch and they raised £1,438 bringing the total raised to more than £10,000 and next year’s ladies lunch is already booked.

Fiona said: “knowing that the North West Air Ambulance airlifted Steven and gave him the best chance of survival is such a comfort to the family and we continue to support them so they can be there for others now and in the future.”

Lynne Whittaker, regional fund-raiser for the North West Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Fiona and her family for their continued support. As a charity which is reliant on donations, funds like these are vital for us to continue our lifesaving work in the North West.”

To make a donation, visit http://www.nwaa.net or call 0800 587 4570.