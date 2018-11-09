Kirkham unveils new war memorial

A new memorial to the men from a Lancashire town killed during the First World War has been unveiled.

Kirkham Town Council has marked the centenary of the end of armistice with a permanent arts installation in the town’s Memorial Gardens. The site is already is home to a war memorial and the 105 trees which were planted to commemorate the 105 Kirkham men lost in the Great War.

The artwork depicts the men leaving Market Square and marching to war and features a permanent cascade of 500 individual poppies tumbling down the rockery behind the cenotaph with two soldiers standing guard. Town Clerk Emma-Jo Duffy says “Kirkham Town Council is so proud to commemorate the centenary of the end of WW1 in such a fitting and permanent way. This project has been a great success, involving the whole Community who have dedicated poppies in Memory of all those who sacrificed so much for us.

“There has been a constant stream of people visiting the site today and the installation has brought more than a tear or two to people’s eyes. It is a poignant tribute to all those who gave so much and as the poppies will remain forever it is a permanent reminder for future generations. It is wonderful to see so many young people stopping to take selfies with the poppies.”

The project was carried out with help from Arch Forge, Kirkham In Bloom and HMP Kirkham’s Community Team.