Kirkham taxi driver beaten up and robbed after dropping fare near village pub

Police are hunting the thug who beat up and robbed a taxi driver, leaving him needing hospital treatment.

The Kirkham Macs driver was attacked a around 1.15am today near the Derby Arms, Treales.

Today the taxi firm appealed for the public's help to catch the robber.

The driver had just dropped off a female customer when a man suddenly appeared and attacked the driver, robbing him of his takings.

Kirkham Macs said the driver was beaten up and needed hospital treatment.

The taxi firm posted on Facebook: "In a small village of Treales, we hope residents know who this man is,

"Police are collecting eye witness and CCTV from the immediate area.

"Please share and contact Kikrham police if you have any information.

"We will work with the police to provide as much info as we can and hope that this thug spends his Christmas behind bars "

Lancashire police are investigating.

The driver is believed to have suffered head and shoulder injuries