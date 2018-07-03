Kind youngster donates hair to help sick

It was a case of hair today, gone tomorrow for this big-hearted three-some.

Eight-year-old Kaci Jennings, from South Shore, decided she wanted to donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which makes real hair wigs for children who have lost their own hair due to illness such as cancer.

Kaci put off having her hair cut since last year to allow it to grow longer and had 14ins chopped off her luscious locks at Halo Hair, on Moorland Avenue, St Annes, for the charity.

She also set about raising money for the good cause through an online page and was joined by her cousin, Eloise Robinson, aged nine and her mum Hannah, 30, who live in Chester, in the big snip.

They also had 14 ins each cut off their hair, by salon owner Debbie Young and hairdresser Karen Wainwright.

The family organised a raffle, with prizes donated from local businesses – including the Cottage Chippy, Planet Kaos, Sandcastle Water Park, San Marcos, Michael’s Indian Restaurat and Simply Natural.

Altogether, they have raised £850 for the Little Princess Trust.

The money will go towards producing the wigs for youngsters who have lost their own after treatment for conditions such as cancer, as well as the donated hair being used to manufacture them.

Kaci’s proud mum Nikki Jennings said: “It was Kaci’s idea last year, when she saw a young lady who got her hair cut for the charity.

“She said she wanted to do it, and didn’t have her hair cut to allow it to grow, and then her cousin said she would do it too. And her cousin’s mum joined in.

“They were a little bit nervous beforehand, but mostly excited.

“They’ve done so well with the raffle and fundraising too. It’s an amazing thing to do.

“It’s a fantastic charity which carries out such good work.

“It’s so nice they wanted to do this to help other children.

“Local businesses were really generous and everybody has been so supportive.

“Kaci’s hair is now quite a lot shorter, but she’s already talking about growing it back – she wants to do this again in the future.

“I do feel really proud.”