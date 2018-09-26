Kind-hearted Ken’s foundation helps £23,000 to help children with epilepsy

The foundation set up by kind-hearted millionaire Ken Townsley has given £23,000 so 46 epilepsy alarms can be handed out across Lancashire and the north of England.

Kentown Wizard Foundation’s donation to the Muir Maxwell Trust is aimed at helping families struggling to cope with their children’s nighttime seizures.

Chief executive Margaret Ingram said: “Having read testimonials from families that already have alarms, it was clear to see these alarms can not only bring peace of mind and a good night’s sleep to parents, they can also be lifesavers.”

The trust has been giving out the alarms for free since 2003, and the donation has helped clear the waiting list which, in some areas, was two years’ long.

Family liaison manager Ann-Marie Nelson said: “On behalf of the Muir Maxwell Trust, I would like to thank Kentown Wizard Foundation for its generous donation and the valuable support it gives our work with children suffering from epilepsy and their families.”

Mr Townsley (left) set up his foundation in 2015, when he pledged £100m to help children with life-limiting illnesses and disabilities.

Grants are offered by invitation, and a number of charities have already benefited from generous donations, including Donna’s Dreamhouse in Blackpool, and Trinity Hospice and Brian House Children’s Hospice in Bispham.

The media-shy entrepreneur, a former baggage handler at Blackpool Aiport, made his fortune after launching Gold Medal Travel, which he later sold in an £87m deal. The company still operates from a base in Preston.