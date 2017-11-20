Key NHS meeting open to public

Residents of Fylde and Wyre have been invited to see local NHS decision-making in action.

The latest meeting of the NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) Governing Body is at the NHS offices in Derby Road, Wesham this afternoon from 1pm to 3pm and is open to the public.

The role of the Governing Body is to oversee the work of the CCG and ensure arrangements are in place to allow the organisation to effectively carry out its duties.

Mary Dowling, chairman of the CCG’s Governing Body, said: “We believe it is important to hold meetings across Fylde and Wyre, not just at our Wesham offices, to give everyone an opportunity to come and see how we make these decisions.”

Anyone interested in attending today’s meeting should email fwccg.enquiries@nhs.net in advance.