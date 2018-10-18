Keira Knightley and Kristen Bell voice concerns over Disney princess messaging

Kristen Bell and Keira Knightley have voiced concerns over the messaging behind some Disney princesses.

US actress Bell said classic film Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs - which tells the story of the eponymous princess relying on a prince to free her from a curse after eating an apple from a stranger - sent the wrong message to young girls.

Meanwhile, British star Knightley revealed Cinderella is banned in her house. The fairytale sees Cinderella rescued from a life of servitude by a prince.

Speaking to Parents magazine, The Good Place actress Bell said she warns her daughters Lincoln, five, and Delta, three, to be wary of Snow White's themes.

She said: "Every time we close Snow White, I look at my girls and ask, 'Don't you think it's weird that Snow White didn't ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?'.

"I say, 'I would never take food from a stranger, would you?' And my kids are like, 'No!' And I'm like, 'Ok, I'm doing something right'."

Bell also said she questioned how the film, released in 1937, dealt with the issue of consent because the prince kisses Snow White while she is asleep.

She tells her daughters: "Don't you think that it's weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you can not kiss someone if they're sleeping!"

Love Actually star Knightley, who recently penned an essay about childbirth for a feminist collection, appeared on Ellen Degeneres's chatshow and spoke about what films her three-year-old daughter, Edie, is banned from watching.

She said Cinderella is not allowed on in her house, adding: "Banned, because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her."

1989's The Little Mermaid's also drew criticism from Knightley.

She said: "And this is the one that I'm quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but Little Mermaid.

"I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello."