Keep track of kids on the beach warning after coastguard 'inundated' with missing children calls

The Coastguard is warning parents to keep a closer eye on their children when visiting the beach after several children went missing on the Fylde coast last weekend.

Coastguard rescue teams were tasked with finding the youngsters in at least two separate incidents on Saturday, June 30.

Read more stories: Donations drying up for Blackpool's homeless

Officers were first called to search for a missing 4-year-old at around 5pm on Blackpool Promenade. Fortunately, members of the public found the child and made contact with the Coastguard. The mother and child were then reunited.

Another search involved a report of two missing children on St Anne's Beach. Coastguard officers say that whilst searching with the mother, the children returned to family friends safe and well.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said the recent hot weather and an increase in visits to the beach meant they had been inundated with missing children calls across the UK. The body also said it is difficult to say exactly how many children were lost on the beach, as some incidents were resolved quickly by officers already out on patrol.

Coastguard officers are now urging parents and guardians to keep a close eye on their children at the beach and know where they are at all times.

Parents are also being asked to take a selfie with their children when they get to the beach - the up-to-date photo, says the Coastguard, can provide valuable information when conducting searches.

Another good tip, say experts, is to show your children the nearest lifeguard station or a recognisable location and tell them to head there if they get lost.

If you do lose sight of your child, always make sure you tell the Coastguard or a lifeguard immediately.

David Jones, Duty Controller for UK Coastguard said: "Due to the recent hot weather we have been experiencing, our HM Coastguard Operations Centres were inundated with 999 calls reporting missing children at beaches all across the UK. Several reports were also made where people had found children who’d lost their parents.

"It’s always a huge worry when children go missing near the beach – not just for the parents but for our coastguard officers as well.

"There’s always a possibility that children may get into difficulties even in shallow water or injure themselves on slippery rocks.

"Thankfully all reported missing children had just wandered off and were located safe and well by the Coastguard teams, lifeguards or their parents.

"However, significant resources were used pursuing these types of reports. Please keep a close eye on your loved ones at all times."

Remember if you see someone in difficulty on the beach or at the coast call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Visit the Coastguard's coastal safety website www.gov.uk/coastguardsafety which gives beach goers top tips on how to stay safe on the coast and links to life guarded beaches.