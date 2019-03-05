Junior Gazette: Training programme inspires footballing dream for Wyre Villa FC

By Ethan Bleakley

This week my entire team from Wyre Villa FC have been lucky enough to visit AFC Fylde and take part in the Train Like A Pro programme every day.

Throughout the week we were training on the 3G pitches, where we saw the academy and first team train right next to us which was great for the team.

Our Train Like A Pro experience was really memorable for the team, as well as playing football every day we got to do a number of things which were really interesting and great experiences including a physio workshop, health and well being workshop. We even got to go on a tour of the AFC Fylde stadium and sit in our favourite players seats in the dressing room, this was something me and the team really enjoyed.

As a Manchester United fan, my idol is Paul Pogba. I love the way he plays the game and that is how I aspire to be when I’m older. Throughout the week I have been playing in midfield and I have been learning the importance of when to pass the ball and when to hold on to it. It’s been really helpful in improving me as a player and replicating Pogba! Although during our experience we learnt lots of new skills, took part in different sessions and played lot’s of games, I think the most memorable part for myself was the physio workshop. I didn’t know why it was so important to do stretches before playing and I even learn’t lots of new ways to stretch and warm up before playing my matches so I do not get injured.I have always dreamt of being a professional footballer and I will continue to train every day and live my dream!