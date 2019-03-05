Junior Gazette: Saint Aidan's High School pupils take in the sights of Paris

Last week we went on a school trip to Paris.

In Paris we had two fun packed days that gave us some great opportunities and memories to keep. We set off from school at around 5.30 am and set off on our 14 hour coach journey to Paris.

On the first full day we went to Disneyland where we went on lots of rides, went to Planet Hollywood for tea and then watched the firework display followed by games back at the hotel. The next day was even more packed full of fun and interesting activities.

First of all, we headed off to the centre of Paris where we visited Fragonard which is a famous perfumery. At Fragonard we learned about the history of perfume and got to attempt identifying what ingredients were in the perfumes. After this we set off to the Sacré Cœur where we climbed over 200 stairs to see the amazing views both inside Sacré Cœur and from the outside. We then went off to the river Seine for a boat ride. We saw the Eiffel Tower and passed Notre Dame giving us some amazing photo opportunities and a chance to see some of Paris’s most famous landmarks. We then took some photos and stayed around the area of the Eiffel Tower before heading off to Montparnasse. At Montparnasse we went up the elevator which took 38 seconds to go up 56 floors. At the top we got an amazing view of Paris and got to buy some souvenirs or just enjoy the views. Whilst on the coach Mrs Rossall gave us some facts about the landmarks we passed.