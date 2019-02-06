Joseph is 'dream' role for Union J star Jaymi

The leading man who will wear the famous rainbow-coloured Dreamcoat on the Blackpool Opera House stage has been announced.

Union J star Jaymi Hensley will star as Joseph in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' in a sparkling new musical tour, which runs in Blackpool from May 28 until June 1.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The musical marks a step into unfamiliar territory for Jaymi, as is will be his first role in a major musical.

Having risen to fame on The X Factor, Union J went on to have a top ten album and a major UK tour, and Jaymi later appeared on a number of hit TV shows, including Celebrity Masterchef (BBC One).

Jaymi said: "I cannot describe how excited and honoured I am to be stepping into the prestigious coloured coat! When I think of iconic roles in musical theatre Joseph was always one that I dreamt of playing growing up! And to finally say that I am going to play it is a 'dream' come true! I cannot wait to meet all of the loyal Joseph fans and bring you my take of this amazing dream role."

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the Biblical story of Joseph, who is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, only to find fame and fortune thanks to his unique talent for interpreting dreams. The musical was the first Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber production to be performed publicly, and features timeless songs including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do, Jacob and Sons and Close Every Door To Me.

Tickets are on sale now from £15 at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.