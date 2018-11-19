Joining together to remember

Choirs, school pupils and community groups commemorated 100 years since the end of the First World War in their own personal ways.

Poulton People’s Choir performed in emotive concerts at St Anne’s Church in Singleton and Poulton Methodist Church featuring songs, music and excerpts of wartime letters and poems.

There was also a special performance of Langton’s Theme; an original theme composed by Blackpool Tower Circus musical director David Windle who was inspired by the musical notes engraved on the headstone of Second Lieutenant Hugh Gordon Langton, a talented violinist who was killed during the Battle of Passchendaele on October 26, 1917.

Residents from the Farthings Nursing Home on Wilson Square in Norbreck enjoyed visits from local ATS Cadet Jensen Taylor who gave a talk and Friends from the Sue Ryder Charity who perform as members of the Land Army.

The Friends of Highfield Park created a stunning poppy display at the park under the artistic leadership of Martina Cushen and with help from pupils at Highfield Leadership Academy, Roseacre Academy and tots from Bluebell Lodge Nursery.

Children from Mereside Primary School paid their respects by creating a Remembrance garden and crosses for a special service on the playground.

And cadets from the Combined Cadet Force at Kirkham Grammar School attended Kirkham St Michael’s Remembrance Service last Sunday as well as the school’s own service.