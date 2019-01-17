‘John and John’ join the war on potholes

A pair of Fylde coast workmen made a special appearance in an ITV documentary about the fight against the scourge of potholes on Britain’s roads.

Pothole fillers ‘John and John’ joined the campaign against the ‘patchwork of battle scars’ in Pothole Wars, which aired on Tuesday night.

Cameras followed the pair, from Lancashire County Council’s highways team in Fylde, as they repaired a pothole and dealt with complaints from a passer-by.

One of the Johns, neither of whom gave their full name, said: “On certain roads, there’s only so much you can do. We do the best we can.

“We’ve got to deal with all the public’s frustrations. They take it out on us, obviously because we’re here, we’re the only people they see they can have a talk to.

“They can actually see us face to face, so we get the brunt of it. All I can do is apologise and hopefully do a good job and it won’t bother her again.”

The other John added: “They forget that we are the public as well. On the weekend when we’re not working it’s our roads as well.”