Jobs boost from old bank’s new guise

More than 30 jobs have been created with the conversion of a former bank into a plush restaurant and bar at the heart of Lytham.

Upwards of £1m has been invested in the creation of The Deacon by businessmen Michael Robinson, Charles Furnell and Chris Turnbull.

The Deacon has opened in Lytham square at the former RBS bank

The trio already have substantial interests in Capri, Velvetine, Barrique and Drunk Buffalo in the town.

The ex-RBS premises at the corner of Clifton Street and the Piazza was originally the Williams Deacon Bank.

The building’s banking roots date back to the 1700s and the management of the new venture are keen to preserve the heritage of the historic building.

General manager Leigh Norton said: “It’s a modern British tavern, including painstaking restoration of the bank’s traditional features.

“We have a large selection of drinks to choose from, but our main focus is on the food.

“We wanted to create a diverse menu, in a unique setting, and the team has worked tirelessly to deliver this project. We’re really pleased with the results.”