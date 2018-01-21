Jimmy Osmond loves Preston - and is heading back soon

His biggest hit was Long Haired Lover from Liverpool.

But Jimmy Osmond ranks Preston - and Burnley - higher on his list of favourite places in England.

So the youngest member of the Osmonds will be looking forward to a return trip to the Charter Theatre in March when, like his last visit 13 months ago, he will be paying homage to the late, great Andy Williams.

Jimmy started out in show business at the age of three, performing with his brothers on the Andy Williams TV Show.

This year is his 50th as a performer and Lancashire just had to be on the list of stop-offs in a tour to mark the milestone.

“I love it in Lancashire, I have so many friends here,” he said on his last visit to Preston in December 2016. “I love Preston. I spent loads of time there doing summer seasons in Blackpool, living in St Annes. A great area, really cool.

“I love England. Out of all the places we have visited it is one of the friendliest places in the world and we love Burnley and Preston. We like to call our fans friends because to see the enjoyment they receive from our shows makes it all worthwhile, that is the reason why I love performing so much.”

Jimmy’s tour, Moon River and Me, is billed as the only official Andy Williams tour and starts at the end of this month, arriving in Preston on March 14.

Among the Andy Williams classics will be Music To Watch Girls By, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Almost There and, of course, Moon River.

And for fans of the Osmonds he will also be performing some of the chart-topping hits that made him and his brothers world famous.