Jimmy Armfield remembered: "You don’t really think about it until you need it. And when you need it, Trinity is there for you"

Jimmy Armfield was involved in more charities than Duncan and John can remember.

It says a lot about him that he was arguably as well known on the Fylde coast for his charity work as he was as a footballer.

He died in Trinity Hospice a year ago today.

Plans are in place now to create a lasting legacy, possibly in the form of a foundation, between Jimmy’s family and Trinity Hospice, which he and wife Anne helped set up.

Duncan: ‘Mum and Dad helped to set it up, they raised money, many hundreds of thousands.

‘It’s a very apt charity to get behind because it meant a lot to them.’

Jimmy Armfield at the Trinity Hospice 30th Anniversary Ball in 2015.

John: ‘Mum identified it, as well as a few other medical people at Blackpool Vic because people were dying of cancer on general wards.

‘Mum said it just wasn’t the place to die.

‘She was put in a fortunate position that she had access to the consultants and she had the family name, I guess.’

D: ‘Dad was fully supportive of it since that moment. Her mother died of cancer. My grandfather died of cancer. My mother’s father died of cancer. So it’s very near to everyone in our family.’

Jimmy doing a reading at Trinitys 25th Anniversary

‘It’s very near to everybody’s heart.’

‘For us we want to keep dad’s name alive so it aids charities to raise funds to raise their profile. Whether that is Trinity or any charity Dad was involved in, we are happy.

‘Trinity seems to be the one that is at the forefront of our minds at the moment.

‘They are amazing people, doing amazing things at a very difficult time. All I can talk about is what they did for our Dad and my family and put him at rest and at ease.

Tree of Lights Festival at Trinity Hospice. Hospice president Jimmy Armfield, clinical director Julie Huttley and chief executive David Houston

‘They made us feel incredibly welcome. They helped us as much as they could.

‘The football club donated the gate receipts for one of the games.

‘We handed the cheque over and it was £28,000.’

J: ‘Trinity were so good to us, they couldn’t have done anymore. I was there the year before, we lost my wife’s stepmother, she passed away in Trinity as well. It’s just a wonderful place really.

‘The amount of money it must cost to run you don’t really think about it until you need it.

‘And when you need it, it is there for you. And the day it is not there for us will be a very. very sad day.’

Artist and BFC fan Robert Purdon also sold prints of Jimmy Armfield being greeted by Pool legends of the past at the Pearly Gates, with proceeds going to Trinity Hospice

What a legacy

The total amount raised for Trinity in Jimmy’s memory over the last year £29,436.91

‘In Memory Of’ donations £13,177.58

Blackpool Football Club £13,158.59

Blackpool Supporters Trust:

Scarves Sales £2,590.74

Jimmy Armfield T-Shirt Raffle £510

The ‘In Memory Of’ donation total of £13,177,58 included...

Blackpool Supporters Association £660

FA Premier League £1,000

Individuals, Glasdons and Poulton Youth FC £990

Collection Tin from the memorial service at Blackpool FC £4,735

Collection at Blackpool FC £407.96