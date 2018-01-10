Jenna and Lucy lining up for gong

Two Blackpool actresses who have become famous faces on television screens across the country are vying for your votes at a national award ceremony.

TV stars Jenna Coleman and Lucy Fallon have both been nominated for accolades at the National Television Awards. Jenna, a former Arnold School pupil who first found fame as Jasmine Thomas in Emmerdale,has been nominated for the Best Drama Performance award for her titular role in ITV1 romance, Victoria.

And Lucy, a former Blackpool Sixth Form student, has been nominated for the Best Serial Drama Performance award for playing Bethany Platt in Coronation Street.

The character was at the centre of a highly-publicised grooming plot, which saw the troubled teenager preyed on by pervert Nathan Curtis and his gang of sex abusers.

A spokesman for Blackpool Sixth said: “Students and staff at Blackpool Sixth are delighted to hear about Lucy’s well deserved nomination for the National Television Awards. Lucy excelled as a student here on her BTEC Performing Arts course and we are extremely proud of how she has already forged such a successful career in an incredibly competitive and demanding industry. We will be encouraging everyone to vote for her in these awards and we wish her every success in the future.”

Winners of the National Television Awards are decided by public vote. The final round of voting is now open, and will close on January 23.

Viewers can vote for their favourite actors and TV shows online at www.nationaltvawards.com/vote.