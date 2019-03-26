Janet receives top national honour for her service in dentistry

A Fylde coast woman with almost 50 years service in dentistry has been awarded a top national honour for her contribution to the industry.

Janet Goodwin, a long-standing member of the BADN (British Association of Dental Nurses), which has its head office in Thornton, was awarded an Honorary Fellowship of the Faculty of General Dental Practice (UK) at its Diplomates Day Ceremony at the Law Society in London.

Janet, of North Shore, is an affiliate of FGDP and has long served as a representative of the wider dental team, is an observer on the board and contributor to many committees, as well as chairman of the DCP Committee.

Janet began in dentistry in 1971 – working in general practice, community, dental hospitals and further education, including roles as nurse manager at Leeds Dental Institute and qualifications manager at NEBDN, for whom she volunteered as an examiner and chairman. She is a past president of the Oral Health Foundation, was the first dental nurse to be a member of the General Dental Council and is a past chairman of its Standards Review Group, as well as former development manager for the Strategic Health Authority. She consults on management and educational projects with City and Guilds as chief examiner, and with Dental Team Qualification in development and delivery of programmes. She is also a BADN fellow and recipient of the BADN Outstanding Contribution to Dental Nursing Award.

BADN president Hazel Coey said: “We are delighted Janet’s contribution to dental nursing, and to dentistry in general, has been recognised by the Faculty of General Dental Practice and congratulate her on receiving her Honorary Fellowship.”