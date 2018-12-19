Jailed gunman on the run from Kirkham Prison caught

Have your say

A jailed gunman who went on the run from Kirkham Prison last month has been caught.

Wesley Seddon, 30, formerly of Paley Close, Liverpool, was given an indefinite jail term in 2007 for possessing a firearm with intent and ordered to serve a minimum of five years behind bars. He was on life licence on release and had been recalled to prison after breaching the terms.

He absconded from HMP Kirkham on November 27, prompting a police appeal.

He was arrested on December 12 in the Merseyside area.

A police spokesman said: "Thank you to those people who shared our earlier appeal."