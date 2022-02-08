'It's not a defeat': Coventry City boss Mark Robins in reflective mood following battling draw against Blackpool

The Seasiders were made to fight all the way for a hard-earned point tonight as they maintained their unbeaten start to the league in 2022.

Gary Madine gave the visitors the lead midway through the first-half with his second game in as many games.

But Coventry, who were a huge threat throughout, levelled through the dangerous Viktor Gyokeres.

Both sides exchanged good chances to snatch the victory, but the evenly-matched outfits - who remain level on points in the league table - had to settle for a share of the points.

“We started off like a house on fire," Robins told Coventry's official website.

"What we needed to do in that spell was take the lead. We didn’t quite have the finish, but we kept going, kept moving the ball really quickly, kept causing no end of problems.

Coventry boss Mark Robins

“But again it was that final, clinical touch that we didn’t have. Although we had goals disallowed, offsides and what not, their goalkeeper was the busier of the two and when they make their first foray into our penalty area it ends up in the back of the net.

“We have to do better and keep the ball out of the net, it’s as simple as that, when we’re not as clinical as we need to be at the other end.

“We are a really good team though. They are playing out of their skins, they’re moving the ball really well, we are so close to being a top, top team and that’s the frustration that everybody will feel. But, we’ve got to remind everybody that is us at the moment.

“The players were absolutely magnificent in terms of the last half an hour; you know that’s going to catch up with us, the game (against Southampton in the FA Cup) on Saturday.

"That was the concern, we haven’t got enough to try and make too many changes. I didn’t really want to make that many changes on the back of the game on Saturday either, so it is where we’re at.

"You’ve got to take it; it’s not a defeat.

"We’ve got back into the game having been a goal down and given away a poor goal. They played brilliant football, they’ve been unfortunate with one or two decisions, a couple of goals disallowed, the supporters right behind them. I think there’s a lot to be happy about.”