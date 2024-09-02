It was amazing to win women's World Gravy Wrestling Championships at sixth attempt

By Richard Hunt
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:40 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 16:17 BST
Fylde coast woman Christine Rogers says she was delighted to win the annual World Gravy Wrestling Championships women’s title - at the sixth attempt.

Christine Rogers, 43, from St Annes, said it felt incredible to win after years of trying.

The event at the Rose 'N' Bowl pub in Stacksteads, Rossendale, saw entrants wrestle in a huge pool of gravy during a number of enthralling two-minute bouts.

Veteran gravy wrestler Christine Rogers took the world title at the ixth attempt. George Young/PA Media/Jess Holt
The knockout competition has pulled in locals and those from further afield since 2008, with three judges deciding the winner of each round based on comedy value, fancy dress and all-round entertainment.

Christine’s rib-tickling costume saw her dressed as "Barbie Que", a cooked version of the much-loved doll character. Because of its unusual nature the contest, staged last Monday, attracts interest from around the world.

The women get stuck in during their bout. Photo: Michelle Adamson
She said she was still in shock after her winning

She said: "It felt amazing to actually win after years of trying to win this thing!”

She praised the organisers of the event.

The men’s side of the event was won by George Young, 18, a local lad from Stacksteads.

George said he won by pacing himself and was helped by friends and family chanting his name.

