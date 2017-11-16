It’s time to choose 2018 carnival queen

Summer may seem a long way away but this weekend sees the choosing of Fleetwood carnival queen and her retinue for 2018.

Usually the big event takes place in February but this year organisers from Fleetwood Carnival Committee have decided to hold it earlier to allow for more time to prepare for the big summer event.

This time they are combining the spectacle with a free children’s disco for youngsters no older than 13 years of age.

The selection for the queen and retinue is open to children resident in Fleetwood only.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

It takes place at Fleetwood Conservative Club on Sunday and will begin at 2pm until 4.30pm.

The event will include disco music provided by well known Fleetwood DJ, Dave Scrivener.

There is still time for youngsters in the town to get involved and play a role in next summer’s big day.

This year’s reigning carnival queen is Cardinal Allen student, Catherine Hover, who became part of a family tradition when she was crowned during carnival day back in June, at the age of 13.

Two years ago enjoyed another role on the big day, that of Prince Charming.

And many members of her family have a connection with the carnival and its annual parade (pictured inset)

Mum Louise, 48, was part of the retinue way back in the early 1980s, along with her sister Lesley.

Three years ago, Catherine’s older sister Jessica was also crowned queen,

And this year her younger brother, Joseph, who was then a pupil at St Mary’s RC School on London Street, was also in the retinue.

Ann Hanvey, of Fleetwood Carnival Committee, said: “Being either carnival queen or part of the retinue is a great experience, and it doesn’t end on carnival day.

“They all go on to represent the town at other carnivals and galas and attend other events too. Those who have done it always say it is a year they will never forget.

“This year we are combining it with a disco as well so it should be a lot of fun.”

For further information and application form contact Sam Denney by email at sammywong2004@yahoo.co.uk or Ann Hanvey at annhanvey@gmail.com

Fleetwood Carnival Committee is also looking for new members to help organise the event and also marshalls on carnival day itself.

To join the committee contact Ann by email.