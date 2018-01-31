A Blackpool “walk-on girl” says she is saddened by the decision of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) to axe the tradition.

The PDC announced earlier this week the long-established practice of women escorting male players to the stage would be abandoned, after talks with broadcasters.

But Jade Slusarczyk, who has been a walk-on girl with Sky Sports for seven years and worked at major darts and snooker events across the country, said she was disappointed.

The 32-year-old former Miss Poulton, from Blackpool, said: “Some people say having walk-on girls is demeaning or degrading, but I do not feel degraded at all.

“I’ve done so many events, I’ve done exhibitions and appearances all over England, in Europe and in America. I love it.

“I’ve been able to travel and see different places.

“I don’t wear skimpy outfits, I wear classy, knee-length dresses. I have never been made to feel uncomfortable or to do anything I didn’t want to do, there’s never been anything untoward.

“It’s like a big sporting family – I’ve made so many friends through it.”

A spokesman for the PDC said: “We regularly review all aspects of our events and this move has been made following feedback from our host broadcasters.”

A petition has been started by fans, calling for the girls to be reinstated.

