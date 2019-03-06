It's been a record breaking end to winter, but it was a different story this week in 2016
As February and March temperatures go, it's been a mild start to 2019, but do you remember this week in 2016?
Pretty much all of Lancashire experienced a blanket white-out, with temperatures hovering around zero or worse.
The M65 motorway saw long delays in both directions from Preston across to Colne.
jpimediaresell
It forced the closure of more than 120 Lancashire schools giving pupils a welcome day off to play in the snow.
jpimediaresell
The Met Office said up to four inches of snow lay on the ground in some parts at breakfast-time, particularly on higher ground.
jpimediaresell
In 1975 snow forced the abandonment of cricket matches in Derbyshire and Essex on June 2 and Britain had a white Easter in 2008.
other
View more