It ended up a caravan of love for couple

Caravan holidays as children paved the way to romance for Mitch Smith and Debbie Shorthouse.

The couple, who are both 27, married at The Villa at Wrea Green surrounded by their friends and family.

Debbie, a nail technician from Blackpool said: “We met when we were young children, we went on holiday to York every year in our caravans with our parents and families and kept in contact via social media.

“We always say were caravan kids!

“When we were 18 we met back up and we spoke often until we gave our relationship a go.

“We’ve been together for years now, childhood friends to husband and wife.”

Mitch, who is from Leeds, is an energy accounts manager and moved to Blackpool when they bought their first family home together.

The proposal came on Christmas Day 2015 a month after they had had their second daughter. Debbie’s ring was the last present under the tree.

“It was a lovely proposal, just myself, Mitch and our two girls,” said Debbie.

They enjoyed a fabulous day which was all tied together by Gavin Young who was toast master, wedding singer and evening entertainment all rolled into one.

“He made our day amazing and so different to any wedding we had ever been to before which is exactly what we wanted!

“From singing and dancing through our wedding breakfast to a game of Mr and Mrs in the evening. He even played ‘Marching on Together’ for Mitch’s family who are Leeds United mad!

“I have sadly lost my nan and Mitch has lost his dad too so we had little things included in the wedding to ensure they were with us. “I had my Nan’s photo tied in a pendant around my bouquet so she took every step with me and we had a big photo of Mitch’s dad up in the room too.”

Mitch said: “It was one of the proudest moments of my life watching my childhood sweetheart walk down the aisle to commit her life to me.

Debbie added: “One of the happiest days of my life. Getting to marry the love of my life in front of all our family and friends. We couldn’t have had a better day if we tried!”

Mitch and Debbie Smith. Photos: Ashley Barnard www.blackpoolphotgrapher.co.uk

Mitch and Debbie Smith