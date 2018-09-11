‘It could have been a lot worse’: OAP rescued from Cleveleys bungalow fire after being overwhelmed by smoke

A pensioner was overwhelmed by smoke during a fire at her bungalow in Green Drive, Cleveleys, this morning.

The woman was rescued by firefighters at around 8.30am – and officials said the smoke alarm that alerted her to the blaze could have saved her life.

Watch manager Michael Dawson, from Bispham fire station, said: “It could have been a lot worse.”

He said the woman went to investigate the fire, which started accidentally in a bedroom, and has now warned residents to get out immediately if they discover a fire.

The woman was treated for smoke inhalation. The home’s bedroom was damaged by the flames. The rest of the bungalow suffered smoke damage.