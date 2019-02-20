Is this the luckiest street on the Fylde coast?

These fortunate Poulton couples will be splashing out on the holidays of their dreams thanks to a shock windfall totalling £210,000.

Six neighbours living Birch Way were stunned at the weekend as their postcode was drawn as a winner for People’s Postcode Lottery’s Saturday Street Prize.

Five of the lucky ticket holders picked up £30,000, each, while one couple doubled the win to £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

Mike Collis, 62, was the delighted player with two tickets – and he has high hopes to spending his windfall on a trip to remember.

Receiving the cheque with his wife Sheila, he said: “I’m speechless to be honest.

“Any amount of money would have been great, but this is just a fabulous surprise.

“We’ve not had a holiday in a few years so we’ll definitely spend it on that.”

Other winners included Sandra Pearce, 55, and Pamela Thompson, 63, who each scooped £30,000.

The other three winners, who were also handed cheques for £30,000 each, did not want to be named.

Sandra said: “I’m absolutely amazed – just shocked. My husband Gary and I haven’t been away for a long time so we’ll be booking ourselves a nice holiday.

“I think it’s time to stop being sensible all the time and allow ourselves this treat.”

Pamela, who received her cheque with her husband Roger, said: “I really wasn’t expecting this much. You think you might win something but not this.”

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “It’s always my pleasure to present our players with some big cheques and today was no exception. It sounds like there are going to be some lovely holidays booked soon – I hope all of our winners enjoy splashing their cash.”