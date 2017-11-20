Is end in sight over ‘rancid’ oil scare across the Fylde coast?

“Highly-rancid” palm oil continues to wash up across the Fylde coast, though in smaller amounts, officials said.

For the past two weeks, the toxic material has been cleared from the sand as far south as St Annes, and as far north as Knott End.

Health warnings remain in place, with pet owners and parents told to keep their dogs and children away from the yellow, fatty substance.

Around 1,200kg of palm oil has so far been collected, and is being stored in a bin at Wyre Council’s depot in Copse Road, Fleetwood, and is due to be disposed of.

Staff from the Environment Agency, councils, and Coastguard service have been working to tackle the spill, and always believed the substance was palm oil. Samples were sent to a lab to confirm their suspicions and came back earlier this week.

It began washing up in Cleveleys, Fleetwood, Knott End, and St Annes two weeks ago, before Blackpool Council confirmed it was spotted on its beaches too.

There were also local media reports of a similar substances washing ashore in Cumbria and Wales.

Its source has not been confirmed, but Coastguard officials said they believe storms may have dislodged a batch of palm oil from the wrecked Maltese vessel, Kimya, which sank 16 miles southwest of Holyhead in 1991.

Beaches across the Fylde coast are still open, though Wyre Council reissued its appeal for people to avoid touching the oil due to the “potential health risks.”

Dogs ate oil

A pair of pooches had a lucky escape after reportedly scoffing down chunks of palm oil washed up on the beach at Norbreck.

Louie the golden retriever was walking with his owner Kathryn Poulter, 59, and doggy pal Skye on Friday when she said he caught a whiff of the substance.

Ms Poulter said she took her dogs to the vets, where they were given injections to throw up – emptying their stomachs of the substance.