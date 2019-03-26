Irish themed Zumbathon helps raise Trinity Hospice aid

Have your say

Organisers of a charity Zumbathon are dancing for joy, after the event raised close to £2,000 for Trinity Hospice.

The two-hour fundraiser took place on St Patrick’s Day – with an Irish theme – at St Annes Palace, on Garden Street.

Charity Zumabthon at St Annes Palace in aid of Trinity Hospice.

Five local instructors led the Zumba sessions and 101 dancers took part – including four children.

There were stalls, refreshments and a raffle in the other hall.

Paul O’Brian, local DJ, did the music for the event.

People could do as much or as little as they wanted.

Organiser Suzy Clayton-Jones, a fitness instructor who has been teaching Zumba for 11 years, said: “It went really well.

“We had Peter D North, the dancing man, come and dance with us, some people wore fancy dress for St Patrick’s Day.

“My friend Becky Wilson and daughter Ava made flapjacks and buns, which made £45.

“Andrew Nobel sorted out 30 amazing raffle prizes, helping to raise £401.

“We raised more than £1,700, with money still coming in. It should be close to £2,000, which is all going to Trinity Hospice.

“I am already looking at organising the next great event.”

Among the prizes for the raffle were afternoon tea at the Pavilion in Ashton Gardens, pub vouchers, meal vouchers, a beach hut for the day in St Annes and a family portrait photograph.