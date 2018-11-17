Investigation under way into Blackpool flat fire

Have your say

An investigation is under way as firefighters in Blackpool were called out to a first floor flat fire.

The incident occured last night at 7.38pm where two fire engines and crews from Blackpool fire station were called to to the flat in Claremont Court, North Shore.

Claremont Road, Blackpool (Photo: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and they administered oxygen to a woman suffering the effects of breathing smoke.

"The cause of the fire is to be established."

No other casualties were reported.