Investigation launched after woman’s body is found in park

A woman’s body has been found in Avenham Park, Preston, close to the pavilion.

Police were called to the park shortly before 9am today by a runner who had spotted the woman on the river bank, close to the footbridge.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

The woman has yet to be formally identified and investigations are underway to establish how and when she died.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area of the footbridge and seen a middle aged woman to contact the police on 101 quoting log ref LC-2017-1125-0362.