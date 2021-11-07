Investigation launched after vehicle bursts into flames on Blackpool road
Firefighters battled to extinguish a vehicle after it burst into flames in Blackpool.
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 12:35 pm
Updated
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 12:36 pm
Crews from South Shore were called after a vehicle caught fire in Waterloo Road shortly after 10.20pm on Saturday, November 6.
Firefighters quickly rushed to extinguish the vehicle - which was "well alight" on the roadway - using one hose reel.
Fire crews were in attendance for around 40 minutes.
"Investigations into the cause of the fire are underway," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.
