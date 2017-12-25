Investigation launched after blaze at Blackpool hotel

Have your say

Four people were taken to hospital following a blaze at a Blackpool hotel in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The cause of the fire at the New Oceans Hotel on the Promenade, South Shore, in which a dog also died, is being treated as suspicious.

Fire crews from Blackpool, South Shore and St Annes fire stations were called to the incident at 3.40am.

At first it was feared there may be people inside, but after firefighters wearing breathing apparatus searched the building, it was found everyone had got out.

Guests were evacuated and four people were taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out in a first floor bedroom at the four storey property and firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

People staying at the hotel were transferred to alternative accommodation.

Police and the fire brigade are investigating the cause.