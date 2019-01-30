Inquest to be held into care home death

Have your say

The inquest into the death of an elderly woman who suffered serious chest injuries one week after moving into a new care home has been announced.

The coroner’s investigation into 91-year-old Luba Limonczenko’s death is scheduled to begin on April 9 and conclude on April 9.

Mrs Limonczenko died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on January 26 2018 from ‘unexplained injuries’.

A post-mortem examination later found she died from blunt chest trauma.

In a previous hearing at Blackpool Town Hall on April last year, Coroner Alan Wilson heard how Mrs Limonczenko, who was born in Belarus, had moved into the Hollins Bank Care Home, on Lytham Road, South Shore, with her husband Ivan a week before her death.

Inspectors visited the care home days after Mrs Limoncenzko’s death, after the health watchdog Care Quality Commission received information about a ‘serious incident’ there.

They rated it ‘good’ in all areas, the second best score.

A report publishjed in March 2018 read: “People who lived at Hollins Bank expressed they felt safe and comfortable.

“A healthcare professional told us they had no concerns about people’s safety when they visited the home.”