Injuries after three vehicle collision in Blackpool

A man was left trapped in a car following a three vehicle crash in Blackpool.

The incident happened at the junction of Lyndhurst Avenue and Chiselhurst Avenue in South Shore at around 11:30am.

Three ambulances were sent to the scene of the incident after a man was initially trapped in one of the vehicles. One patient has been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with suspected minor injuries and another person has gone to the Urgent Care Centre.

Police have remained at the scene after the road was blocked off following the crash. Officers are carrying out a clean up after vehicle fluids had leaked onto the road.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We responded to reports at 11.45am to a three vehicle collision on Lyndhurst Avenue. When officers arrived the road was completely blocked off and paramedics were attending to casualties.

"We have remained at the scene to assist in clearing up what is believed to be oil or diesel from the crash."