Indoor athletics is full swing for Blackpool and Fylde coast schools

The sportshall athletics season is now in full swing at Blackpool Sports Centre for schools up and down the Fylde coast.

All 10 Lytham St Annes primary schools took part in the year 5/6 event in Blackpool Sports Centre at Stanley Park last week.

The standard this year was the best yet as schools competed to finish in the top two and so qualify for the Wyre and Fylde finals in January.

The track and field events were overseen by Derek Newton from Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Athletics Club and Young Leaders from Hodgson Academy.

Ansdell finished first and have qualified with runners-up AKS.

Third place went to Heyhouses in an event run by the Wyre and Fylde Sports Partnership.

The opening event for Blackpool schools was for year 3 and 4 north shore primaries.

Places were up for grabs in the Final and Plate competitions in the New Year.

Young Leaders from Blackpool Sixth and Blackpool and the Fylde College worked alongside the Sport Blackpool School and Community Team and coaches from Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Athletics Club for an event which featured Obstacle Relays, the Five-Stride Challenge, Javelin, Speed Bounce and relays.

Boundary, Devonshire, Holy Family, St John’s, St Teresa’s, Unity and Westcliff kicked off the new season in great style in front of a packed spectators’ area at Blackpool Sports Centre.

The children had enough energy left to give a huge thank you cheer to their teachers for helping them in the weeks leading up to the competition.

The event came to a close with the young athletes stepping forward to receive their School Games Indoor Athletics Participation Certificates.

And finally the big moment as the team from Holy Family were cheered as their name was read aloud as the winning school.

Westcliff, St John’s and Boundary will join them in the final, wiht St Teresa’s and Unity progressing to the plate competition.”

Dave Rohman, Blackpool School Games Organiser, said: “We are glad to get another season of indoor athletics underway.

The children taking part gave us the perfect start to an exciting series of events coming up as we gather pace through to the finals in the New Year.

“It was clear to see how hard the schools have been working to prepare for the competition as the standard was fantastic.

“It was also an ideal opportunity for the club coaches to carry out some talent-spotting to encourage more children to attend club training.”