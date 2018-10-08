Indian Summer: Blackpool to be as warm as Madrid – THIS WEEK

Although October usually sees wet and windy weather conditions, the weather this week is set to see warmer temperatures, with an Indian Summer expected.

The weather in Blackpool this year has been topsy-turvy, with the summer’s heatwave preceded by one of the coldest winters in years due to the Beast from the East.

This summer saw Blackpool enjoy its biggest heatwave in years and summer is now returning to give us one last blast this week.

Blackpool is set to experience some unseasonably warm weather this week, as temperatures begin to climb.

Today and tomorrow will see temperatures begin to increase, with Blackpool basking in unseasonably warm weather by Wednesday.

Tuesday will see temperatures of 16C, before Wednesday reaches a peak temperature of 20C, which will be as warm as global hotspot Madrid.

Blackpool will then stay warm for the time of year for the rest of the week, with temperatures set to see 19C on Thursday and 18C on both Friday and Saturday.

Blackpool will see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and some rain this week, but temperatures will still be warmer than usual, seeing a considerable rise from last week.

Looking ahead, there is an increasing chance that the weather towards the end of October will turn more settled as high pressure re-establishes, according to the Met Office. This would bring lighter winds and some sunshine by day but cold nights with frost and fog.

As the UK heads towards the start of November, confidence is lower but there are signs it may turn more changeable again.

Temperatures will probably be close to normal overall, but in more settled weather it is likely to be colder than average, especially overnight.