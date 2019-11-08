'Increasing concern' for missing Blackpool teenager Luis Kelly

Have your say

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Blackpool teenager who hasn't been seen in more than 10 days.

Blackpool Police is becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 16-year-old Luis Kelly, who is missing from an address in Blackpool.

Luis Kelly (Image: Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police)

He was last seen in the Poulton area at around 3pm on Monday, October 28.

Luis is described as 5ft 8in tall, with fair hair and of stocky build.

When he was last seen he was wearing black shorts, a grey hoody with a black shell suit type jacket and white trainers.

A Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police spokesman said: "He is believed to have links to the Poulton and Blackpool areas.

"We are now concerned for his welfare and are appealing for your help to find Luis."

If you have seen him or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20191025-0573.