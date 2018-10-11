In the Navy – and in pictures, a glimpse inside HMS Inskip

The four large masts standing 600ft tall – glowing with safety lights on the top as a warning to all low-flying aircraft – are all that’s left of HMS Inskip, which used to be known as HMS Nightjar.

Our archive photos provide a rare glimpse inside the site, which was operated by the Royal Navy until 2003. It housed an airfield of the Fleet Air Arm and later became a military high frequency radio transmitting station.

It also spent some time as a training centre for Sea Cadets.

Our pictures show HMS Inskip back in its heyday of the 1970s.