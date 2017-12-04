IN PICTURES: Trinity Hospice Blackpool Santa Dash 2017

You may expect to see the occasional Santa around at this time of year – but there were literally hundreds of them taking part in a charity bash in Blackpool.

They could be seen along the promenade on Sunday, taking part in the annual Santa Dash.

Competitors gather for the annual Santa Dash

Dressed in red and white, they had their running shoes on as part of a charity fund-raiser in aid of Brian House children’s hospice.

This year’s effort is raising money exclusively for the Bispham-based hospice, in celebration of the facility’s 21st birthday.

And for the first time ever, young patients from Brian House took on the run alongside fund-raisers.

It is hoped the event will raise between £20,000 and £30,000, and organisers are confident the big turn-out could help reach that target.

Trinity Hospice and Brian House spokeswoman Shirley Morgan said: “We had a brilliant turn-out and just want to thank everyone involved.”