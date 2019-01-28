In pictures: The life of Blackpool Zoo's beloved orangutan Vicky
Blackpool Zoo has today announced the death of its popular orangutan Vicky at the age of 34.
We have taken a look back through the archives at her life, spanning four decades, countless winning smiles and two pioneering surgical procedures. You can read the zoo's touching tribute here.
1. Winning smile
Vicky's smile was popular with visitors to Blackpool Zoo.
2. Vicky and baby
Vicky with her baby orangutan at Blackpool Zoo
3. A 'beautiful' animal
People have been paying tribute to 'beautiful' Vicky on social media.
4. A UK first
A team of vets from Chester Zoo performed sinus surgery on Vicky in 2014. The operation was the first of it's kind in the UK
