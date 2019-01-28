In pictures: The life of Blackpool Zoo's beloved orangutan Vicky

We have taken a look back through the archives at her life, spanning four decades, countless winning smiles and two pioneering surgical procedures. You can read the zoo's touching tribute here.

1. Winning smile Vicky's smile was popular with visitors to Blackpool Zoo. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Vicky and baby Vicky with her baby orangutan at Blackpool Zoo jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. A 'beautiful' animal People have been paying tribute to 'beautiful' Vicky on social media. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. A UK first A team of vets from Chester Zoo performed sinus surgery on Vicky in 2014. The operation was the first of it's kind in the UK SWNS other Buy a Photo

View more