Vicky the Blackpool Zoo orangutan with birthday party guest Stuart Baxter in 1985.

In pictures: The life of Blackpool Zoo's beloved orangutan Vicky

Blackpool Zoo has today announced the death of its popular orangutan Vicky at the age of 34.

We have taken a look back through the archives at her life, spanning four decades, countless winning smiles and two pioneering surgical procedures. You can read the zoo's touching tribute here.

Vicky's smile was popular with visitors to Blackpool Zoo.

1. Winning smile

Vicky with her baby orangutan at Blackpool Zoo

2. Vicky and baby

People have been paying tribute to 'beautiful' Vicky on social media.

3. A 'beautiful' animal

A team of vets from Chester Zoo performed sinus surgery on Vicky in 2014. The operation was the first of it's kind in the UK

4. A UK first

