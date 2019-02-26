In pictures: Royal visits through the years Following the news that Kate and William are heading to Blackpool, we take a look at previous royal visits to the resort and the Fylde. Here are some of the royals' previous visits to the area. 1. 2017 Prince Harry Prince Harry visited in 2017 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. 2017 Sophie Wessex HRH Countess of Wessex, patron of NSPCC, visits staff, parents and children at Grange Park Children's Centre, Blackpool, to see the work done by Better Start. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. 2016: Princess Royal HRH The Princess Royal visit to Streetlife, Blackpool. Meeting the Deputy Mayoress of Blackpool Miss Jean Preston. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. 2010: William in Blackpool Prince William came to Blackpool for a stag do in 2010, taking in a game at Bloomfield Road, before making a night of it at the Pleasure Beach jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3