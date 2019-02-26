William and Kate

In pictures: Royal visits through the years

Following the news that Kate and William are heading to Blackpool, we take a look at previous royal visits to the resort and the Fylde.

Here are some of the royals' previous visits to the area.

Prince Harry visited in 2017

1. 2017 Prince Harry

HRH Countess of Wessex, patron of NSPCC, visits staff, parents and children at Grange Park Children's Centre, Blackpool, to see the work done by Better Start.

2. 2017 Sophie Wessex

HRH The Princess Royal visit to Streetlife, Blackpool. Meeting the Deputy Mayoress of Blackpool Miss Jean Preston.

3. 2016: Princess Royal

Prince William came to Blackpool for a stag do in 2010, taking in a game at Bloomfield Road, before making a night of it at the Pleasure Beach

4. 2010: William in Blackpool

