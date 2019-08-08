In photos: Blackpool firefighters use crane to get to casualty on Highfield Road

Paramedics needed the help of the fire brigade to remove a casualty from a house in South Shore.



Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they were called by the ambulance service at around 8:20pm, to help paramedics with a casualty in Highfield Road, South Shore for nearly an hour.

Firefighters helped paramedics access a casualty.

Two fire engines from Fleetwood and South Shore joined two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle at the building, and used a crane to get to the first floor window.

Crews managed to take the casualty out of the building, before the paramedics took them to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital in an ambulance.

Firefighters used a crane to access a first floor window.

The fire brigade were called to help paramedics at 8:20pm.

Paramedics were called at 7:30pm